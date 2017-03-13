Harlan approves small tax asking increase
HARLAN – Harlan property owners will see a steady tax levy this year as part of a proposed budget approved by the Harlan City Council Tuesday, March 7.
A public hearing on the proposed $8.84 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year was held Tuesday with no comments from the public. The Harlan City Council approved the measure 6-0.
Harlan’s tax levy will remain at $17.13047 per $1,000 taxable valuation, nearly identical to the current year’s levy.
