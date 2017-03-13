Home / Home

Harlan approves small tax asking increase

Mon, 03/13/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Harlan property owners will see a steady tax levy this year as part of a proposed budget approved by the Harlan City Council Tuesday, March 7.
    A public hearing on the proposed $8.84 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year was held Tuesday with no comments from the public.  The Harlan City Council approved the measure 6-0.
    Harlan’s tax levy will remain at $17.13047 per $1,000 taxable valuation, nearly identical to the current year’s levy.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here