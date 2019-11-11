Harlan-area men complain after getting bogus checks, disease
SIOUX CITY – Five Harlan area men filed complaints with the Harlan Police Department alleging they had received bogus checks in a pay-for-sex transaction and were infected with a contagious or infectious disease after they engaged in oral sex with a Briar Cliff University student, according to documents filed in Woodbury County District Court.
The men ranged in age from 17-19 years old, and their complaints prompted the investigation into Davion Sandifer, 20, who was arrested late last month. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation handled the complaint.
Sandifer formally was charged with five counts of forgery, five counts of soliciting prostitution and five counts of criminal transmission of an infectious disease.
