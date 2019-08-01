Harlan City Audit released

HARLAN -- Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released an audit report on the City of Harlan, Iowa.

The City’s receipts totaled $9,032,466 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a 13.5% increase over the prior year. The receipts included $3,029,712 of property tax, $473,595 of tax increment financing, $2,251,414 of charges for service, $980,738 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $307,909 of capital grants, contributions and restricted interest, $440,560 of local option sales tax, $16,060 of unrestricted interest on investments, $1,395,000 from note proceeds and $137,478 of other general receipts.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2018 totaled $7,200,235, a 4.4% decrease from the prior year, and included $1,348,399 for public safety, $1,053,619 for public works and $983,382 for debt service. Also, disbursements for business type activities totaled $750,313.

