Harlan City Council approves 2017 committee assignments
HARLAN – Committee assignments have been proposed for 2017 by Harlan Mayor Kate Kohorst, and were approved at a meeting of the Harlan City Council Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Council members include Jay Christensen, Ward 1; Dave Miller, Ward 2; Sharon Kroger, At Large/Center Township; Michael Kolbe, Ward 3; Greg Bladt, Ward 4; and David H. Pedersen, at large/Lincoln Township.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95