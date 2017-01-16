Home / Home

Harlan City Council approves 2017 committee assignments

Mon, 01/16/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Committee assignments have been proposed for 2017 by Harlan Mayor Kate Kohorst, and were approved at a meeting of the Harlan City Council Tuesday, Dec. 20.
    Council members include Jay Christensen, Ward 1; Dave Miller, Ward 2; Sharon Kroger, At Large/Center Township; Michael Kolbe, Ward 3; Greg Bladt, Ward 4; and David H. Pedersen, at large/Lincoln Township.

