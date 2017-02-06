Harlan City Council meeting to discuss fireworks ordinance
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council will meet in special session Wednesday morning, May 31 to discuss an ordinance outlining the sale and display of fireworks.
If approved, the ordinance would replace the current ordinance which doesn’t allow for the sale or discharge of fireworks in Harlan.
