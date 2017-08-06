Harlan City Council passes fireworks ordinance

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council passed a fireworks ordinance Wednesday morning, May 31 relating to the sales and display of fireworks within the city limits of Harlan.

The ordinance amends current city ordinance that previously prohibited sales or display of fireworks in the city. The ordinance was passed to allow for sales and display in Harlan at certain times due to state legislation passed this year that legalized fireworks.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at city hall.

The city already has had a few inquiries for parties interested in the sale of fireworks in Harlan.