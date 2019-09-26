Harlan Community Homecoming

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community is ready to celebrate homecoming this week, under the theme Retro/50’s Diner -- Groovin’ Our Way to Victory.

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the Harlan Community Cyclone football team readies to meet ADM in a Friday night match-up, hoping to get another win after starting its season 3-1 with wins over Denison-Schleswig, Carroll and Atlantic, and its lone loss to non-district Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Parade Route -- From the Therkildsen Center, east on Baldwin, north on 6th St., west on Market St. and south on 7th St. to the courthouse where a pep rally will commence. Other parade entries not participating in the rally will continue south on 7th St. to Durant St. and west on Durant to 8th St.