Harlan Community Schools kicks off year August 23

HARLAN -- Students can again enjoy an extra week of summer this year before heading back to classes as Harlan Community School District prepares for a new school year.

The first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year at Harlan Community Schools will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Parents and guardians should be aware that the 23rd and 24th will both have a two hour early dismissal.

Registration

According to school officials, parents and guardians should have received information for the 2017-2018 school year, since registration packets were sent out on July 31.

K-5 students may return materials by mail, or in drop boxes located outside the Primary and Intermediate Elementary principal’s office. Parents/guardians will receive their child’s teacher assignments and supply list by mail after they return registration materials.

High and middle school students are also asked to complete their registration and return it by mail as soon as possible. Students are also asked to include a personal check for fees by mail or make an online payment. Drop boxes are also available at both buildings.



Back to school orientation

With another approaching school year, that means back to school nights and open houses are just around the corner for Harlan Community Schools.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-7 p.m., 6th-8th grade new student orientation will be held in the middle school lunchroom. This is for students new to the district only.

On Monday, Aug. 21 from 5-6 p.m., K-5 new student orientation will be held in the primary building gymnasium. This also is for students new to the district only.

On Monday, Aug. 21 from 6-6:45 p.m., sixth-graders back-to-school orientation will be held in the high school auditorium. From 7-8 p.m. that night, freshmen back-to-school orientation will be held in the high school auditorium.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m., the PK-5 back to school night will be held. PK-5 orientation will be held in the student’s respective building.

