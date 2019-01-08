Harlan Community Theatre presents --
HARLAN – Tickets are still available for Harlan Community Theatre’s presentation of The Music Man this weekend at Harlan Community High School.
Director Kayla Weis said the 60-plus member cast has been working hard over the summer in rehearsals and is ready for showtimes this Friday-Sunday.
