Harlan Community Theatre presents --

Thu, 08/01/2019 - 2:06pm admin
The Music Van

    HARLAN – Tickets are still available for Harlan Community Theatre’s presentation of The Music Man this weekend at Harlan Community High School.
    Director Kayla Weis said the 60-plus member cast has been working hard over the summer in rehearsals and is ready for showtimes this Friday-Sunday.  
 

