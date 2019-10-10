Harlan considers allowing chickens in city limits
HARLAN -- Harlan residents could soon have chickens living in their neighbor’s back yard, should a proposal being given consideration by the Harlan City Council be approved.
The Harlan City Council has directed staff to develop guidelines and restrictions as well as a permit application process for people who want to house urban chickens.
The proposal was discussed this week following a request from a resident new to Harlan who asked about having egg-laying hens on his property in town.
