HARLAN -- Residents all around Harlan have been finding painted rocks scattered around the town. On the back, the rock directs you to a Facebook page, the Harlan Cyclone Rocks.

Harlan Cyclone Rocks was started by Charlaye James. She heard of the Kindness Rocks Project from her mother-in-law in Council Bluffs.

She looked to see if there was a group like that in Harlan, and when she realized there was not, she decided to start her own in Harlan instead of participating in the Council Bluffs one.

The Kindness Rocks project is a national movement started by a woman named Megan Murphy. The project “encourages people to leave rocks painted with inspiring messages along the path of life,” according to The Kindness Rocks website.

James started the page in July of 2017 and invited her friends to participate. James also works at Elm Crest and decided to have her residents paint rocks and she would hide their rocks. If anyone found the rocks they painted, she would show them.

The frequency of rocks hidden and rocks found dies down during the winter, according to James, but this summer the popularity has increased.

