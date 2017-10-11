Harlan FFA attends national convention

HARLAN -- Seventeen Harlan FFA members traveled to the National FFA Convention and Expo on October 24-27 in Indianapolis, IN. The members attended several tours and participated in various National FFA Convention activities while on the trip.

Seven of the Harlan FFA members, Dalton Gross, Abigail Jacobsen, Bobbie Schechinger, Elise Juhl, Lucy Borkowski, Courtney Mumm, and Grace Kenkel competed in the Conduct of Meetings Leadership Career Development Event.

They took a test over parliamentary procedure knowledge and participated in the preliminary rounds where they conducted an FFA chapter meeting using parliamentary procedure. They were awarded a silver rating for their efforts. Elise Juhl earned a perfect score on the test portion of the event.

Ten Harlan FFA members, Allen Fries, Wyatt Obrecht, Allyssa Obrecht, Andrew Schechinger, McKenna Boardman, Jack Buman, Miguel Mena, Clara Schmidt, Maggie Koke, and Kaleb Kaster, took the trip on a charter bus with three other area Iowa FFA chapters, Audubon, Riverside, and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton.

On the way to Indianapolis the bus made a stop at the Kinze Manufacturing Factory in Williamsburg. The group got to explore the innovation center and was lead on a full factory tour to see how the planters and grain carts are made. The Conduct of Meetings team stopped in Moline, IL to visit the John Deere World Headquarters on the way to Indianapolis and the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, IL on the way home.

