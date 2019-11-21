Harlan FFA attends national convention

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Ten Harlan FFA members traveled to the National FFA Convention and Expo on October 29-November 1 in Indianapolis, IN. The members attended several tours and participated in various National FFA Convention activities while on the trip. The Harlan FFA members that attended the trip were joined on a charter bus with three other area Iowa FFA chapters, Audubon, Riverside, and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton.

On Tuesday, October 29, the group traveled to Indianapolis, stopping in Williamsburg, Iowa for a tour of the Kinze Manufacturing Plant. The group got to explore the innovation center and was lead on a full factory tour to see how the planters and grain carts are made at the facility.