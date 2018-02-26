Harlan FFA celebrates 2018 National FFA Week Feb. 17-24
HARLAN -- The Harlan FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24. This year’s theme is I Can, We Will and it embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 653,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.
Designated as National FFA Week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday is FFA Week, and runs from Saturday to Saturday. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.
