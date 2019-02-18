Harlan FFA celebrating National FFA Week

HARLAN -- The Harlan FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week, Feb. 16-23. This year’s theme is “Just One” and it embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. Nearly 670,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated as National FFA Week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday is FFA Week, and runs from Saturday to Saturday. FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education. Harlan FFA will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in the following activities:

• Tuesday- FFA T-shirt Day

• Wednesday- FFA Official Dress Day

• Thursday- Dress like your favorite Ag Career/Business

• Friday- Flannel Friday and Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Favorite College Apparel

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for 255 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry. National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 FFA members, aged 12-21, in 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

Harlan FFA stands strong at 175 middle school, high school, and college members who are the leaders for the future. They strive to live the FFA mission by developing “their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.” “Premiere leadership” by members is built through participating in FFA Career Development Events. Fifty-four Harlan FFA members participated in some form of an FFA CDE from the sub-district to state level in 2018. Several members participated in hands-on learning experiences by participating in various soil judging and livestock judging events during the year.

