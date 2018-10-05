Home / Home
State FFA Convention Attendees, shown above, include L to R -- Mallie Boell, Hannah Tunender, Alana Ploen, Jared Graeve, CJ Schechinger, Jared Moser, Jack Buman, Claire Dresen, Nolan Blum, Reanna Obrecht, Allen Fries, Maggie Koke, Kaleb Kaster, Miguel Mena, Carter Wagner, Andrew Schechinger, Jocelyn Mena, Ania Kaster, Megan Klein and Delaney Musich. Carter Wagner receiving his plaque on stage in Hilton Coliseum for State Runner-up honors in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest.Andrew Schechinger receiving his plaque for a 1st place proficiency award in Poultry Production. This qualified him for the national competition.

HARLAN FFA EARNS TOP HONORS

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 12:00pm admin
Harlan Community students earn high ratings, honors

    HARLAN -- Twenty-two Harlan Community FFA members traveled to Iowa State University in Ames on April 22-24 to compete and participate in various State FFA Convention activities, and earned top honors at the event.
    More than 6,000 FFA members across Iowa gathered for the 90th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. This year showed record breaking attendance.
    “I Can. We Will,” the theme for this year’s convention, implies FFA members can make their voice be heard in educating others on the importance of agriculture and growing resources in the food, fiber and natural resources industry as it impacts the quality of life. Together, the message becomes stronger.
    The annual conference provided agricultural education students the opportunity to participate in Career Development Event competitions, be recognized for accomplishments in events during the past year, become inspired by motivational speakers, interact with college and business professionals, and develop leadership skills. Chapter delegates and Iowa FFA Officers also conducted the annual business session to make decisions for the student-run Iowa FFA Association.
    FFA members heard from several exciting guests at the 2018 Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. Keynote speaker Mandy Harvey, motivational speaker and National FFA Secretary, Erica Baier addressed the conference. State officers from 10 other states were also in attendance presenting various workshops and interacting with FFA members from Iowa.
    The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is presented with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.
 

