HARLAN FFA EARNS TOP HONORS

HARLAN -- Twenty-two Harlan Community FFA members traveled to Iowa State University in Ames on April 22-24 to compete and participate in various State FFA Convention activities, and earned top honors at the event.

More than 6,000 FFA members across Iowa gathered for the 90th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. This year showed record breaking attendance.

“I Can. We Will,” the theme for this year’s convention, implies FFA members can make their voice be heard in educating others on the importance of agriculture and growing resources in the food, fiber and natural resources industry as it impacts the quality of life. Together, the message becomes stronger.

The annual conference provided agricultural education students the opportunity to participate in Career Development Event competitions, be recognized for accomplishments in events during the past year, become inspired by motivational speakers, interact with college and business professionals, and develop leadership skills. Chapter delegates and Iowa FFA Officers also conducted the annual business session to make decisions for the student-run Iowa FFA Association.

FFA members heard from several exciting guests at the 2018 Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. Keynote speaker Mandy Harvey, motivational speaker and National FFA Secretary, Erica Baier addressed the conference. State officers from 10 other states were also in attendance presenting various workshops and interacting with FFA members from Iowa.

The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is presented with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.

