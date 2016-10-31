Harlan FFA members attend national event

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Fourteen Harlan FFA members and advisors, Justine McCall and James Shughart, traveled to the National FFA Convention and Expo October 18-21 in Indianapolis, IN.

The members attended several tours and participated in various National FFA Convention activities while on the trip. For the past four years, the convention has been held in Louisville, KY. Since the tours are exceptional in this area, members and advisors traveled to the Louisville area for a day of touring on the first day of the trip.