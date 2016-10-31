Home / Home
Fourteen Harlan FFA Members attended the 2016 National FFA Convention trip. Here are the members pictured in downtown Indianapolis in front of the Indiana Convention Center. Pictured from left to right: Andrew Schechinger, Clara Schmidt, Miguel Mena, Allyssa Obrecht, Stephanie Smith, Kaleb Kaster, Emilee Ellis, Maggie Koke, Kelsey Schaben, Laura Pauley, Alex Leinen, Lauren Blum, James Erlbacher, and Joey Fields. (Photo contributed)

Harlan FFA members attend national event

Mon, 10/31/2016

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Fourteen Harlan FFA members and advisors, Justine McCall and James Shughart, traveled to the National FFA Convention and Expo October 18-21 in Indianapolis, IN.
    The members attended several tours and participated in various National FFA Convention activities while on the trip. For the past four years, the convention has been held in Louisville, KY. Since the tours are exceptional in this area, members and advisors traveled to the Louisville area for a day of touring on the first day of the trip.

