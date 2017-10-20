Harlan FFA Soils Judging Team Qualifies for National Competition

HARLAN -- Four students from the Harlan FFA Chapter competed in the Iowa State FFA Soil Judging Competition on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Ames. The team, consisting of Miguel Mena, Andrew Schechinger, McKenna Boardman and Allyssa Obrecht, earned a gold rating for its fourth place finish out of 30 teams at the state competition. The placing secured their qualification for the National FFA Land Judging Competition to be held May 1-3, 2018 in Oklahoma City, OK. Mena and Schechinger led the team placing third and fourth, respectively. Boardman placed 36th and Obrecht placed 43rd. There was a total of 114 individual participants.

The participants were given a 40-point written exam to assess their knowledge of soils based on soil features, land capability and productivity, evaluation of land uses and management practices, and suitability of soils for non-agricultural uses. Participants also judged four soil sites based on this content. The soil pits were located on the grounds of the Iowa State University Field Extension Education Lab Farm. The contest was conducted by State FFA Officers and the Iowa State University Agronomy Department.

