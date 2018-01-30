Harlan finalist for Iowa Healthiest Initiative award
DES MOINES -- Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative (HSI) announced this week the 18 finalists for the inaugural HSI awards, and the City of Harlan is among the finalists in the Community Category.
Individuals, communities, schools and workplaces will be recognized at the event for advancing efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans.
Other finalists in the Community Category include Ames, Cedar Rapids, Clive, Mason City and Sioux City.
