Harlan Fire Department has busy 2018

HARLAN – Keeping sufficiently warm during the winter months can prove challenging, particularly when frigid temperatures persist, as they have already during the past couple of months.

While portable space heaters can help generate heat, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and local fire officials are reminding the public that they do present potential fire hazards and must be used with caution.

According to the NFPA, heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires, and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths. More than half, 53 percent, of all home heating fire deaths resulted from fires that began when heating equipment was too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.

Between 2011-15, portable and stationary space heaters accounted for more than two of every five (43 percent) U.S. home heating fires and five out of six (85 percent) home heating fire deaths.

