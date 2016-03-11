Harlan High School Marching Band Celebrates 80 Years!

HARLAN -- On Friday evening, Oct. 21 at the Harlan/Atlantic football game at Merrill Field, Don Petersen and Phil Madson were recognized for being two members of the first marching band from 1936. The two walked onto the track while the 2016 marching band performed, and each said they were proud to be marching with the band to celebrate the 80th year of marching at HCHS.

“I became a member of the Harlan Marching Band in 1936 when the first marching band was organized under the direction of Mr. Melvin Hill,” said Madson. “At the beginning of the year 12 students were interested but by the end of the season the number increased to 44.”