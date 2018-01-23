Harlan Holiday Light Drone Spectacular - Courtesy of by Alex Kinter

https://youtu.be/_rpUFzZPHZ4

The City of Harlan and its homes has been decked out this Christmas and so much so, it might rival that of the 1940s and 1960s when the name “Harlan - The Christmas City” began.

Donation containers are still throughout Harlan accepting cash donations, and checks can be made to: Harlan, The Christmas City, P. O. Box 4, Harlan, IA 51537, which has IRS non-profit recognized status.

New lights adorn the historic downtown square building tops, and dozens of volunteers helped decorate the Courthouse square, which is treated with Santa’s Workshop, a sleigh, a small train and Christmas tree truck and lights and figurines galore are just some of the many items. Guests are also treated with festive holiday music on every corner.



Itemized Pioneer Park

One Harlan resident took the time on several trips around Pioneer Park to itemize the many decorations and they include: Fifty-nine lit trees, three large metal lit trees, two standing lit trees, six small metal lit trees, 16 lit lamposts, 4 lit shelters along with the Dream Playground, 11 Santas and five reinders and lights on every bridge and fence.

Display sponsors include: Abundant Life Fellowship, HCHS Student Council, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and the Shelby Co. Gardening Angels.

Displays separate from Sponsored Displays: Wisemen, Motorcycle Santa, Golfing Santa, Let It Snow, Tin Man, Toy Train, Merry Christmas (2).

Organization chairman lauds effort

Dennis Siemers, who has coordinated Harlan the Christmas City effort the past two years thanked the many volunteers. If you are interested in being part of the organization or wish to make a special donation contact him at: 712-235-5555 or email: Denny@towncountrycu.com.

“In 2017 we added more displays and lit trees and we’re hoping for an even bigger 2018. Hats off to the many homeowners and business owners who got in the Christmas spirit this year,” he said.

Siemers said if not for the City of Harlan and its staff, Friends of Downtown, Harlan Municipal Utilities staff, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Shelby County Courthouse, the Harlan Christmas City committee and assorted community volunteers the City would not look as beautiful as it does today.