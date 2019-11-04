Harlan HOSA students headed to Orlando

HARLAN -- Harlan HOSA (Future Health Professionals) students attended the State HOSA Leadership Conference March 17-19 in Des Moines and competed well, qualifying for the national event held in June. Students competed in Medical Math, Health Career Photography, and Community Awareness and came away with top honors.

Rachel Anderson received fifth place in Medical Math test. Justina Borgman and Ashley Sonderman both entered Health Career Photography, taking photos of local healthcare providers in action shots at their workplace. They also had to write a paper documenting details of the career. Borgman received second place and Sonderman received third place.

