Harlan Lions Club begins free vision screening

Mon, 10/07/2019 - 1:08pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan Lions Club will be offering free child vision screening next week in area schools, a service it has provided for years teaming with Iowa KidSight, a community service project of the Lions Club of Iowa.
    Harlan pre-school and kindergarten students will be screened on October 10-11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.  Time for Tots screening will be October 16-17 beginning at 9 a.m.  Kountry Kids’ screening will be October 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.  Screening at the AHSTW Elementary School will be October 17-18 beginning at 9 a.m.

