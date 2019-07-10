Harlan Lions Club begins free vision screening

HARLAN – The Harlan Lions Club will be offering free child vision screening next week in area schools, a service it has provided for years teaming with Iowa KidSight, a community service project of the Lions Club of Iowa.

Harlan pre-school and kindergarten students will be screened on October 10-11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Time for Tots screening will be October 16-17 beginning at 9 a.m. Kountry Kids’ screening will be October 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Screening at the AHSTW Elementary School will be October 17-18 beginning at 9 a.m.