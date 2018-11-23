Harlan Lions Club displaying holiday lights at Potter Park

HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council has given approval to allow the Harlan Lions Club to create a holiday decoration display using LED lights at the Potter Park shelter house in Harlan during the holiday season.

The council also voted to waive the permit fee for the shelterhouse use for the decorations.

Lions Club members are hoping many people will view the display which will be in the shelter house near the museum complex especially during the museum’s annual Santa in the Cabins event will be held on Thursday, December 13 at the museum.

There is not expected to be lighting displays in Pioneer Park this year as the Harlan Lions Club will concentrate its energy and focus on the Harlan downtown area with lighted displays with hopes to bring the lights back to Pioneer Park in the future.