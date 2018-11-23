Harlan Lions Club displaying holiday lights at Potter Park
HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council has given approval to allow the Harlan Lions Club to create a holiday decoration display using LED lights at the Potter Park shelter house in Harlan during the holiday season.
The council also voted to waive the permit fee for the shelterhouse use for the decorations.
Lions Club members are hoping many people will view the display which will be in the shelter house near the museum complex especially during the museum’s annual Santa in the Cabins event will be held on Thursday, December 13 at the museum.
There is not expected to be lighting displays in Pioneer Park this year as the Harlan Lions Club will concentrate its energy and focus on the Harlan downtown area with lighted displays with hopes to bring the lights back to Pioneer Park in the future.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95