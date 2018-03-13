Harlan lowers levy; slight tax asking increase

HARLAN – Harlan property owners will see a tax levy decrease this year as part of a proposed budget to be considered by the Harlan City Council Tuesday, March 13.

A public hearing on the proposed $8.58 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year will be Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall. The council will accept comments from the public before taking any action on the proposed budget.

Harlan’s tax levy will decrease to $17.10854 per $1,000 taxable valuation from the current year’s $17.13047 per $1,000 taxable valuation, a 0.13 percent decrease under the proposed budget.

Taxes on the city portion of a homeowner’s bill could decrease. As example, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 will see a decrease of $23.80 per year in the city portion of its taxes, considering no increase in valuation from the current year to next year. The example does take into account the rollback of 55.6209.

The city’s total tax asking increase for next year is $4,891. City officials said those dollars will be used for operating expenses and salaries. The increase in tax asking is due primarily to an overall increase in property valuations from $159,650,784 in the current year to $160,254,565 for next year, an increase of $603,781.

The City of Harlan will continue to utilize its local option sales tax monies approved by voters for property tax relief. Those monies, estimated to be $435,000 next year, are used half for property tax relief and half earmarked for infastructure/buildings, parks and streets.

The local option sales tax monies effectively lower the overall city levy.

