Harlan man accused of having bomb-making materials; threats

HARLAN – A Harlan man is being accused of purchasing bomb-making materials, threatening attacks, and has been formally charged in federal court with possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to WHOTV, Des Moines.

The station reported Wednesday that a detention hearing was to be held to determine if Blake Cooper, 50, should be detained for allegedly purchasing the materials and threatening to use them.

Cooper originally was charged in Shelby County District Court July 29 with possession of an incendiary device with intent, after his girlfriend reported to authorities that he had sent a text message about a plan to injure law enforcement and civilians in an attack, WHOTV reported.

Those state charges have been dismissed, but federal charges filed.

