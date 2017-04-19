Harlan man accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old

HARLAN -- A 33-year-old Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Joe Dan Ladehoff, 3002 12th St. Lot 73, is accused of having sexual contact with an eight-year-old girl starting in December, 2016 until March, 2017.

Court documents said Ladehoff admitted to law enforcement that he had been sexually active with the child on four separate occasions.

If convicted of the class B felony charges against him, Ladehoff faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in jail.

A June 27 trial has been set.

