Noah E. Stout

Harlan man charged with felony sexual abuse

Thu, 12/07/2017 - 12:00pm admin

HARLAN -- An 18-year-old Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
    Noah E. Stout, 3002 12th St. #1, is accused of performing a sex act on a 13-year-old girl on October 23 at the swimming pool park, 2100 block of 9th St., in Harlan.  
    He also is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at his residence in June, 2017.
    If convicted of the two class C felony charges against him, Stout faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, with additional fines totaling $20,000.
    A January 9 trial date has been set.

