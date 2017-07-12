Harlan man charged with felony sexual abuse

HARLAN -- An 18-year-old Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Noah E. Stout, 3002 12th St. #1, is accused of performing a sex act on a 13-year-old girl on October 23 at the swimming pool park, 2100 block of 9th St., in Harlan.

He also is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at his residence in June, 2017.

If convicted of the two class C felony charges against him, Stout faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail, with additional fines totaling $20,000.

A January 9 trial date has been set.