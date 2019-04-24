Harlan man charged with felony sexual abuse
HARLAN – A Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Donald Eugene Johnston, 67, 1208 7th St., faces up to 40 years in jail with additional fines totaling $40,000 if convicted of the class C felony charges against him.
