Christopher Cacy *Photo Courtesy Sarpy County Jail

Harlan man charged with first-degree sexual assault, incest

Thu, 12/20/2018 - 10:05am admin

    HARLAN -- A Harlan man has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, NE on charges of sexual assault/child first degree, sexual assault/minor first degree and incest.
    Christopher Dwayne Cacy, 53, 1703 19th St., is being held on $1 million bond.
    He was booked into jail at 12:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
     No other details are available as the full law enforcement report has not yet been released.

