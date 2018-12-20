Harlan man charged with first-degree sexual assault, incest

HARLAN -- A Harlan man has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, NE on charges of sexual assault/child first degree, sexual assault/minor first degree and incest.

Christopher Dwayne Cacy, 53, 1703 19th St., is being held on $1 million bond.

He was booked into jail at 12:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

No other details are available as the full law enforcement report has not yet been released.