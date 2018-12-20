Harlan man charged with first-degree sexual assault, incest
HARLAN -- A Harlan man has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, NE on charges of sexual assault/child first degree, sexual assault/minor first degree and incest.
Christopher Dwayne Cacy, 53, 1703 19th St., is being held on $1 million bond.
He was booked into jail at 12:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
No other details are available as the full law enforcement report has not yet been released.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95