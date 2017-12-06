Harlan man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
HARLAN -- A 29-year-old Harlan man is in custody charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, domestic abuse/assault and violation of no-contact order.
Theodore James Behrens, 1104 Durant St., faces up to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the first-degree kidnapping charge, a class A felony. Third-degree sexual assault is a class C felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail with an additional $10,000 fine.
