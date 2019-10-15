Harlan man charged with sexual abuse of six-year-old
HARLAN – A Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Dillen Brandyn Lee Hatcher, 27, 1712 8th St., faces up to 50 years in jail on the class B felony charges against him.
According to court documents, Hatcher allegedly was involved in a sex act with a six-year-old female on two occasions in September when the child was visiting at a residence where Hatcher was living. Forensic interview evidence was obtained by law enforcement, documents said.
