Harlan man charged with sexual abuse of six-year-old

HARLAN – A Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Dillen Brandyn Lee Hatcher, 27, 1712 8th St., faces up to 50 years in jail on the class B felony charges against him.

According to court documents, Hatcher allegedly was involved in a sex act with a six-year-old female on two occasions in September when the child was visiting at a residence where Hatcher was living. Forensic interview evidence was obtained by law enforcement, documents said.