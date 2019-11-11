Harlan man charged with third-degree sexual abuse
HARLAN -- A Harlan man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with sexual abuse in the third degree.
Dylan Ray Janssen, 19, 1322 Willow St., faces up to 10 years in jail and an additional $10,000 fine if convicted of the class C felony charge against him.
