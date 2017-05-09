Harlan man gets 10 years for kidnapping, domestic abuse

HARLAN – A Harlan man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of kidnapping, first degree, and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury.

Theodore James Behrens, 29, 1104 Durant St., is committed to the custody of the Director, Iowa Department of Corrections, for one year on the count of kidnapping, and 10 years on the domestic abuse charge. The prison terms are to run concurrently.

In addition, Behrens was fined a total of $1,315, was given credit for time served, shall pay restitution, court costs and attorney fees. He also must submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling.

Charges of third degree sexual abuse and violation of a no-contact order were dismissed per plea agreement with costs assessed to Behrens.

Behrens was originally charged after authorities were called to a possible domestic abuse on June 3. Following an investigation, Behrens was taken into custody near North Park in Harlan.

The victim was transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan by Medivac Ambulance/Rescue for treatment.

