Harlan man gets 60 months on child pornography charge

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- On October 20, Michael Charles Garreans, 55, Harlan, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Garreans’ term of imprisonment is to be followed by seven years of supervised release.

On June 9, 2016, Garreans pleaded guilty to a federal indictment, charging him with possession of child pornography on or about July 18, 2014.