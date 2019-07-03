Harlan man wanted on murder warrant

A Harlan man is being sought by police on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth of Council Bluffs in January.

The warrant was issued for Nicholas Haner, 20, of Harlan. Two others are in custody of law enforcement. Xavier Smith-Catchings, 16, Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder in Angeroth’s death. He is being held at the Southwest Iowa Detention Center in Council Bluffs on $1 million bond.

Liam Stec, 21, Omaha, is in custody and being held in the Douglas County (Nebraska) Corrections on charges stemming from a separate incident, but also faces the first-degree murder warrant in connection with Angeroth’s death.

Angeroth’s body was discovered in his Council Bluffs apartment January 24. An autopsy revealed that Angeroth had not died of natural causes and foul play was suspected.

Haner’s whereabouts are unknown, and authorities are asking that anyone with information about his location can contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-7867, or call 9-1-1.