Harlan Middle School Mock Trial crowned state runner-up

HARLAN – A team of students from Harlan Community Middle School finished as state runners-up at the 2016 Middle School Mock Trial State Tournament Wednesday, Nov. 16.

This year’s mock trial case was a civil case based on a 2013 wrongful death lawsuit filed by a mother whose son died participating in the extreme obstacle course event in West Virginia. At competitions, students presented both sides of the case they had spent months preparing, playing the roles of plaintiff and defense attorneys as well as witnesses, including an expert doctor, sports psychologist, participant, obstacle course CEO, certified lifeguard, and sports blogger.