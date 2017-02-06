Harlan Municipal Band concerts begin this week

REGIONAL -- The Harlan Municipal Band will begin performing on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. on the east side of the Square.

Rehearsals will begin at 5 p.m. in the high school band room. Anyone who can play an instrument is welcome, even if they haven’t picked up their instrument for years. The band is open to any age.

“[The municipal band] is an opportunity to connect and play with alumni and students in a more relaxed setting,” said Harlan Municipal Band Director Bill Kearney.

The municipal band plays a variety of contemporary program music, marches, and preludes to create a mix that represents basic concert repertoire.

At rehearsal, the band practices, eats pizza and then makes its way over to the square.

In the case of inclement weather, all performances are moved to the Harlan Community High School Auditorium.

