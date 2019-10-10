Harlan Municipal Utilities audit shows growth
HARLAN -- The recently completed and accepted Harlan Municipal Utilities fiscal year audit shows growth and no major concerns, according to auditors.
The 2018-19 financials show the net position of assets increased 4.33 percent or $1,709,207 during the last year, based on operating revenues that increased .55 percent or $80,967 more than the prior year.
