Harlan musician Fields four-time inductee in Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame

HARLAN – A long-time Harlan musician will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in September for the fourth time.

Bob Fields already has been honored as a member of The Great Imposters (2007), The Impacts (2009) and Larry Ray and the Redtops (2016), and now will be recognized this fall when El Riada’s is inducted into the Hall of Fame during ceremonies September 1-2.

Festivities for the 2018 Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Inductions will take place in and around Arnold’s Park. Tickets currently are available, and events will include a meet and greet, awards ceremony, Iowa Rocks Talent Finals (a youth music competition that allows winners to participate in the Hall of Fame Concert), a Sunday breakfast, and the induction concert, featuring performances by the inductee bands and individual inductees.

Fields, who sang and played guitar, performed with El Riada’s for one year back in 1960 as an 18-year-old then from Emerson, IA.