Harlan Newspapers sponsored - Home, Garden & Living Show March 25
HARLAN - The Harlan Newspapers has announced a change in format for the 2017 Home, Garden & Living Show in Harlan, moving to a one-day show with expanded hours.
“After great feedback from our vendors during the past couple of years, we’ve decided to make this change,” said event organizer Mike Kolbe. It seems personal time on the weekend is at more of a premium than it used to be, and after 30 years of a Saturday-Sunday format, we’ll hold the event Saturday only, March 25 this year. Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., so the total show time will be just one hour less than it was previously,” he added.
The event has been held at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Harlan since its inception, and with a recent face lift will again offer a great location for the event. The old, metal bleachers have been removed, a fresh coat of paint has been applied and electrical outlets have been relocated. “These improvements will mean a better experience for vendors and visitors alike,” said Kolbe.
