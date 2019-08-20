Harlan one of safest Iowa cities

HARLAN -- Harlan appears to be on a downward trend in crimes committed in the city. According to statistics on Areavibes.com, showed that Harlan was 87 percent safer than other cities located in Iowa.

When compared to other United States cities, Harlan was listed as being 77 percent safer than other cities. This data was found after SafeHome.org ranked the top 25 safest cities to live in Iowa using statistics from the 2018 FBI crime report, but neglected towns which had a population of under 16,000.

The Survey from Safe Home used the number of violent and property crimes, the citizen-to-officer ratio and the trends of crime to determine what was the safest city in Iowa to live in.

