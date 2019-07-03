Harlan proposes small tax asking increase

HARLAN – Harlan property owners will see a tax levy decrease next year as part of a proposed budget to be considered by the Harlan City Council tonight, Tuesday, March 5.

A public hearing on the proposed $7.59 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is tonight at 5:15 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall. The council will accept comments from the public before taking any action on the proposed budget.

Harlan’s tax levy will decrease to $17.09573 per $1,000 taxable valuation from the current year’s $17.10854 per $1,000 taxable valuation, a 0.07 percent decrease under the proposed budget.

Taxes on the city portion of a homeowner’s bill could decrease. As example, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 will see a decrease of approximately $5.69 on the city portion of its taxes, considering no increase in valuation from the current year to the next year. The example does take into account the rollback of 56.92.

The city’s total tax asking increase for next year is $21,844. City officials said those dollars will be used for operating expenses. The increase in tax asking is due primarily to an overall increase in property valuations from $160,254,565 in the current year to $162,951,319 next year, an increase of 1.68 percent.

