Harlan proposes vaping rule for city employees
HARLAN – Harlan city employees will not be allowed to use vaping products on city property or in city vehicles under a proposal being considered by the Harlan City Council.
The Harlan City Council this month unanimously approved updating the employee handbook to include the vaping language. The move follows discussion by the council about the possible dangers of vaping products.
