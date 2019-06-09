Harlan ranked one of best retirement cities

HARLAN – Harlan has been ranked as being one of the best social cities in Iowa for retirees, as compared by SmartAsset, a financial technology company aiming to provide personal finance advice on the web, offering free and personalized tools to empower retirees to make smart personal finance decisions around homebuying, retirement, taxes and more.

Harlan came in eighth in Iowa as a best social city for retirees. Charles City ranked at the top followed by Algona, Atlantic, Carroll, Vinton, Centerville and Spencer. Washington and Cherokee were ninth and 10th, respectively.

