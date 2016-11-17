Harlan receives Healthy Hometown Founder award

DES MOINES -- Harlan was presented a Healthy Hometowns powered by Wellmark award at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative Bringing it Home conference on Nov. 1. The award recognizes Harlan for their dedication and accomplishments toward meaningful health improvement initiatives in their community.

“The Healthy Hometown Founder award celebrates the achievements made in Harlan,” said Jami Haberl, Iowa Healthiest State Initiative executive director. “Harlan has been a model for other Iowa communities and is an encouraging example of what can be done when the citizens of a community join together to truly transform their environment.”

