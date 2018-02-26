Home / Home
The Harlan contingent on hand to be recognized included front L to R -- city administrator Gene Gettys, Jr., mayor Mike Kolbe, and HMU CEO Ken Weber. Back L to R -- Jeff Branstetter, community volunteer, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Todd Valline, Karen Buman, Myrtue Medical Center Chief Nursing Executive, and Jani Sorfonden, Myrtue Community Wellness Coordinator.

Harlan recognized at Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony

Mon, 02/26/2018 - 10:24am admin

HARLAN -- Harlan wasn’t awarded, but was recognized as a finalist in Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative (HSI) during the inaugural HSI awards held Thursday, Feb. 15 in Des Moines.
    Winners were awarded in a number of categories including individual, school, workplace and hometown.  Harlan was among six finalists for the hometown award.
 

