Harlan recognized at Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony
HARLAN -- Harlan wasn’t awarded, but was recognized as a finalist in Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative (HSI) during the inaugural HSI awards held Thursday, Feb. 15 in Des Moines.
Winners were awarded in a number of categories including individual, school, workplace and hometown. Harlan was among six finalists for the hometown award.
