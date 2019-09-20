Harlan seeking title to abandoned property

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has filed a petition for title to abandoned property, claiming the unoccupied residence has become a nuisance where vermin and rodents gather, posing a danger to health, safety and welfare of the neighboring properties.

Named as defendants in the petition are Sherry L. Behrendt fka Sherry L. Dugan; unknown spouse of Sherry L. Behrendt; party in possession; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.; Capital One Bank (USA) NA; and Bureau Investment Group Portfolio No. 15, LLC.

The property is located at 811 Willow St. in Harlan. All defendants may have an interest in the property, the petition said.