Harlan seeking title to abandoned property
HARLAN – The City of Harlan has filed a petition for title to abandoned property, claiming the unoccupied residence has become a nuisance where vermin and rodents gather, posing a danger to health, safety and welfare of the neighboring properties.
Named as defendants in the petition are Sherry L. Behrendt fka Sherry L. Dugan; unknown spouse of Sherry L. Behrendt; party in possession; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.; Capital One Bank (USA) NA; and Bureau Investment Group Portfolio No. 15, LLC.
The property is located at 811 Willow St. in Harlan. All defendants may have an interest in the property, the petition said.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95