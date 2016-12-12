Harlan selected for Iowa Small Town Poll participation
AMES -- The Iowa Small Town Poll, an Iowa State University survey that gauges quality of life in rural Iowa, will soon hit mailboxes in communities across the state. Harlan has been chosen to participate in the poll, and residents already may have received a postcard in the mail during the last few weeks.
The poll’s organizers have announced plans to conduct the survey every two years, rather than every 10 years as in the past.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95